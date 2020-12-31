Global  
 

Harrison dispatches North White, 75-30

Off of a win in the ncc on tuesday... tonight, they'll try to keep the ball rolling on the non-conference front... alright out harold r.

May gymnasium... all smiles for anna henderson who finishedtues.

And meredith... late entry for suit of the year!

I need one of those... raiders hosting north white and harrison is up big time in the scond... olivia lowry with the triple try... rattles it home!

Keep your eye on the 10 jersey tonight who posted her career high... the raiders, like meredith mentioned... undefeated at 5-0... north white is not bad either, at 9-1... join back in the 3rd quarter... harrison up 19... lowry goes off glass for 2 more... that's her 21st point of the outing ... she finished with a career high 23!

But of course she couldn't do it alone... 4th frame now... iowa softba henderson makes the lead 18..

It's all harrison here...75-30 the final..

Its 6th straight win, and closes out 2020 undefeated... for olivia lowry, the phrase "together we will" is more than just a slogan written on the wall... olivia lowry: we're all like pretty tight...we're really close as teammates and i think that's what helps us work together.

I think it's not just like one player, we all work together.

We all pass the ball pretty well... (nat pop( so i think we all just like hype each other up and then that's what helps each other.

When we're playing well together we get into the game well.

We all pick up and we help each other out so that's kind of nice!

(swish( alright over to big




