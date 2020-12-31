Woman recovers from coronavirus 12.30.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 9 minutes ago

A woman who spent over 100 days in the hospital with covid-19 has finally been discharged

On monday.

The family of a woman in louisville... who has been fighting covid-19, for more than 100 days, is now celebrating.

46-year-old tawanna pendergrass...is out of the hosptial.

She was released yesterday.

According to her family ..

She had been in five different hospitals since early september.

At one point..

She was on a ventilator.

Now... she's well enough to complete her recovery at home.

Her family credits all the doctors who treated her -- but believes it was ultimately their daily prayers...which helped the most.

"she's been through so much and there have been plenty of nights where we've had phone calls to say we didn't know if she would make it through the night."

-butted---- "ever since she first went in, we prayed everyday, every night."

Pendergrass is still on oxygen and has a long road ahead before she recovers completely.

Her family hopes her story inspires other families