Enjoy These Safe & Fun New Year’s Eve Events
Counting down to the new year will look much different tomorrow night than ever before, reports Erin Hassanzadeh (2:11).WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 30, 2020
Times Square Getting Ready To Shut Down For Spectator-Free New Year's EveFirst thing Thursday morning, parts of Times Square will shut down to get ready for New Year's Eve. Any other year, people would be camping out all day, but this year, police will be patrolling to make..
New Year’s Eve Party at family fun center canceled after public backlashFor the past four years, the Millennium Family Entertainment Center in Yuba City held a lock-in New Year’s Eve party for children.
Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale Talk 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', Kissing BTS & 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot | Billboard NewsRyan Seacrest and Lucy Hale talked to Billboard about how they’re planning on "creating some normalcy" during this year's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', and a special surprise performance.