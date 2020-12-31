Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published 7 minutes ago

India records 21,821 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 31 reported single-day spike of 21,821 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

299 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,48,738.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,66,674 which include 2,57,656 active infections.

More than 98,60,280 people have recovered from the virus with 26,139 new discharges in last 24 hours.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,27,244 samples were tested on December 29.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 29 are 17,20,49,274.