Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India records 21,821 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
India records 21,821 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India records 21,821 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 31 reported single-day spike of 21,821 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

299 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,48,738.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,66,674 which include 2,57,656 active infections.

More than 98,60,280 people have recovered from the virus with 26,139 new discharges in last 24 hours.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,27,244 samples were tested on December 29.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 29 are 17,20,49,274.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Mumbai Police will monitor using drones on New Year's eve [Video]

Mumbai Police will monitor using drones on New Year's eve

Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Spokesperson of Mumbai Police, S Chaitanya spoke on New Year preparations. Chaitanya said, "Night curfew to remain in place from 11:00 pm today to 06:00 am tomorrow (January 01). Section 144 to be imposed prohibiting gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops and boats. We will keep a watch using drones." "People should not think that they can escape if they drink and drive just because breathalysers are not being used in view of COVID-19. We can always collect blood samples and examine its alcohol content. Action will be taken against offenders," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published

Ontario, Canada is in Covid lockdown. Its finance minister just got busted holidaying in St Barts

 In a video posted on Twitter on Christmas Eve, the finance minister of Canada's most populous province was shown sitting by a fireplace in a sweater with a..
New Zealand Herald
J-K Police distributes COVID-19 kits among needy in Poonch [Video]

J-K Police distributes COVID-19 kits among needy in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir Police distributed COVID-19 kits among the needy in Poonch on December 30. The COVID-19 kit comprised of mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and sanitizer. "We will distribute COVID-19 kits throughout the districts," said Ramesh Kumar Angral, SSP, Poonch to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

3 with UK variant in Karnataka; 3 more in Hyderabad, Pune

 At least six of the more than 100 UK returnees who’ve tested Covid-19 positive so far have been found to be infected by the new UK variant, with three of them..
IndiaTimes
India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours [Video]

India records 16,432 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 29 reported single-day spike of 16,432 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 252 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,48,153. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,24,303 which include 2,68,581 active infections. More than 98,07,569 people have recovered from the virus with 24,900 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,83,695 samples were tested on December 28. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 28 are 16,98,01,749.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Indian Council of Medical Research Indian Council of Medical Research

COVID-19 Update: 20,550 new infections reported in last 24 hours [Video]

COVID-19 Update: 20,550 new infections reported in last 24 hours

The COVID-19 case tally of India reached 1,02,44,853 on December 30, as 20,550 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 286 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,48,439. Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,62,272. Total cured cases are now 98,34,141 with 26,572 new discharges. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17,09,22,030 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 29. Of these, 11,20,281 samples were tested yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Careless use of therapies may lead to mutations, says ICMR

 The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warned against non-judicious use of therapies that have not been established for treating Covid-19 because it can..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

A.P. records 357 new COVID cases, 4 deaths in a day

The State has registered 357 new coronavirus cases and four deaths in Anantapur, Kadapa, Krishna and...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordMid-DayMENAFN.comIndiaTimes


India's Covid-19 tally reaches 1,02,24,303 with 16,432 new cases

With 16,432 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,02,24,303 cases...
IndiaTimes - Published

UK records 744 COVID deaths - highest daily rise since end of April

The UK has recorded another 39,237 COVID-19 cases and 744 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

A newsroom in a pandemic [Video]

A newsroom in a pandemic

Hindustan Times’ editors trace their learnings of the Covid-19 pandemic from the first reports that emerged on new year’s eve of 2019, as a cluster of unknown pneumonia cases detected in China’s..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 22:40Published
Covid-19: International flights to remain suspended till January 31st amid new strain| Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: International flights to remain suspended till January 31st amid new strain| Oneindia News

In the wake of a new strain of coronavirus infection, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the suspension of all international flight..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published
COVID cases surge in Latin America amid vaccine roll out [Video]

COVID cases surge in Latin America amid vaccine roll out

COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Latin America, with a number of countries seeing daily records of new infections and deaths.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published