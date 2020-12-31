India records 21,821 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Spokesperson of Mumbai Police, S Chaitanya spoke on New Year preparations. Chaitanya said, "Night curfew to remain in place from 11:00 pm today to 06:00 am tomorrow (January 01). Section 144 to be imposed prohibiting gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops and boats. We will keep a watch using drones." "People should not think that they can escape if they drink and drive just because breathalysers are not being used in view of COVID-19. We can always collect blood samples and examine its alcohol content. Action will be taken against offenders," he added.
Jammu and Kashmir Police distributed COVID-19 kits among the needy in Poonch on December 30. The COVID-19 kit comprised of mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and sanitizer. "We will distribute COVID-19 kits throughout the districts," said Ramesh Kumar Angral, SSP, Poonch to ANI.
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 29 reported single-day spike of 16,432 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 252 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,48,153. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,24,303 which include 2,68,581 active infections. More than 98,07,569 people have recovered from the virus with 24,900 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,83,695 samples were tested on December 28. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 28 are 16,98,01,749.
The COVID-19 case tally of India reached 1,02,44,853 on December 30, as 20,550 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 286 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,48,439. Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,62,272. Total cured cases are now 98,34,141 with 26,572 new discharges. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17,09,22,030 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 29. Of these, 11,20,281 samples were tested yesterday.