UK introduces tougher lockdown rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government had been forced to impose tougher COVID-19 restrictions on parts of England because of the "sheer pace" of the spread of a new variant of the virus.
Libby Hogan reports.
The current tier lockdown system could be strengthened within the coming weeks
There could be a return to harsher rules for some when the First Minister confirms the decisions at Holyrood today.