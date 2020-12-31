Global  
 

Goa jam-packed with tourists for New Year celebrations

Tourists favourite spot, Goa is all set to welcome and celebrate New Year.

However, people will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Tourists were seen enjoying with their families.

"Tourists have started coming to Goa now.

The tourists should follow all COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks and maintaining social gathering," said Manohar Ajgaonkar, Goa Deputy CM to ANI.


