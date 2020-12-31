Goa jam-packed with tourists for New Year celebrations



Malaika Arora is sharing stylish pictures from her New Year's getaway. The actor is vacationing at sister Amrita Arora's holiday home in Goa. On Tuesday, Malaika shared multiple pictures of herself posing by the pool in a swimsuit. Located in Candolim, the beach house has five bedrooms and a stunning view of the sea. Malaika's boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor is also there with her for the vacation. Arjun had earlier shared photos from the house, praising Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak for making the house so beautiful. Malaika's son Arhaan is also there for the holiday along with Amrita's family. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34 Published on January 1, 1970 Results of Rajasthan rural polls show people's trust on PM Modi: Smriti Irani



Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani held a press conference on December 28 and said that BJP won seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Rajasthan which proves that people believe in PM Narendra Modi. Smriti Irani said, "In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP has won 187 Zilla panchayats out of 242 Zilla panchayat seats. The party also registered victory in over 6,450 gram panchayats and in Pasighat Municipal Council elections where Congress won only two seats." She added, "In Goa Zilla panchayat elections, BJP created history by winning 33 out of 48 seats. BJP, which won only one seat in 2015 polls of Bodoland Territorial Council, emerged has come to power with the blessing of the people in alliance with UPPL and GSP." She further added, "The Congress' sarcasm was that the BJP is losing its popularity in rural areas. What better response can citizens of India give than that has been received in rural local body election in Rajasthan. The results of Rajasthan polls are proof that the people believe in Narendra Modi." Credit: ANI Duration: 02:41 Published on January 1, 1970

A three-day winter carnival is underway at Patnitop. Tourists visited Patnitop hill station in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Tourists were seen enjoying the carnival in Patnitop. Speaking to ANI, Directorate of Tourism of Jammu, RK Katoch said, "We have organised the carnival to revive tourism post COVID-19." Speaking to ANI, a tourist said, "We are here for New Year celebration. It is a beautiful place and we are enjoying a lot." Credit: ANI Duration: 02:50 Published now Mumbai Police will monitor using drones on New Year's eve



Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Spokesperson of Mumbai Police, S Chaitanya spoke on New Year preparations. Chaitanya said, "Night curfew to remain in place from 11:00 pm today to 06:00 am tomorrow (January 01). Section 144 to be imposed prohibiting gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops and boats. We will keep a watch using drones." "People should not think that they can escape if they drink and drive just because breathalysers are not being used in view of COVID-19. We can always collect blood samples and examine its alcohol content. Action will be taken against offenders," he added. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:19 Published now

Ministry of Home Affairs (India) 'CM Kejriwal under house arrest since he visited Singhu border,' claims AAP



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on December 7. National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while addressing a press conference in national capital on Dec 08. National spokesperson of AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." "No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added. DCP North Delhi on this issued a statement. "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest," Credit: ANI Duration: 03:05 Published on December 31, 1773 ‘Kejriwal under house arrest; orders from MHA’: AAP MLA slams Centre



Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest. The AAP leader said that Delhi police officials have barricaded Kejriwal’s house since his return from the Singhu border after meeting farmers. Bharadwaj said that no party leader is being allowed inside the Chief Minister’s residence and said that this is being done on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The AAP leader said that the Centre has been miffed since the state government rejected the Centre’s appeal to turn Delhi’s stadiums into jails for farmers. Bharadwaj further claimed that AAP MLAs who wanted to meet the Chief Minister were assaulted by the Delhi police personnel. This comes as farmers have called a Bharat Bandh demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws of the Modi government. Kejriwal on Monday had visited the protesting farmers and extended his support to their cause. Several other opposition parties have also lent their support to the farmers. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:43 Published on December 31, 0032

