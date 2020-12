Mukesh Ambani replaced as Asia's richest man by Chinese tycoon | Oneindia News

Reliance Industries Ltd's Mukesh Ambani is no longer Asia's richest man.

The Indian business magnate has been replaced by China's largest bottled water owner--Zhong Shanshan.

Reports say Zhong has spanned a career from journalism to mushroom farming and healthcare.

His net worth has surged $70.9 billion this year to $77.8 billion.

Watch the video for more.

