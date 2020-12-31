Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published 6 minutes ago

'Swasthya hi sampada hai,' this year 2020 taught us well: PM Modi

After laying foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat on December 31 via video concerning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the year 2020 has taught us 'Swasthya hi sampada hai' (Health is Wealth) very well.

He said, "Swasthya hi sampada hai', the year 2020 has taught us this well.

It has been a year full of challenges."