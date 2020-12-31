'Swasthya hi sampada hai,' this year 2020 taught us well: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat on December 31 via video concerning. As per an official statement, 201 acres of land has been provided by the government for the project. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1195 crores and is expected to be completed by the mid of 2022. The hospital will be equipped with 750-beds and will have 125 MBBS seats. State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present during the inaugural ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31 said as the number of new cases of COVID-19 infection in the country is decreasing now, India is preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year (2021).He said, "The number of new cases of COVID-19 infection in the country is decreasing now. We are preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year."
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on December 19, reached RIMS Hospital in Ranchi to meet his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. He said that Lalu Yadav's kidney is functioning at 25 per cent. Yadav also lambasted at Nitish Kumar by saying that there is no law and order in the state and Kumar is tired now. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been in jail since December 23, 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases. After health complications, Lalu was shifted to RIMS and then to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Yadav was referred back to RIMS after AIIMS doctors declared him fit in 2018.
Director of AIIMS, Dr. Randeep Guleria spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and warned them about Covid fatigue. He also spoke on his experience of treating Covid patients. He said that initially they were reluctant to use steroids but later realised that steroids are useful. He also urged people to continue following Covid precautions and added that it would be sad to lose an individual now when a vaccine is around the corner. Dr. Guleria added that if we follow precautions for another few months and with vaccines just around the corner. Watch the full video for all the details.
At least five people died in a fire that broke out at a Covid hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot. Incident took place on Thursday night at Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi. PM Modi condoled the deaths and prayed for a quick recovery of the injured. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital was the first to catch the fire. The ICU dedicated to Covid patients had 11 patients, out of which five died. As of 1 am on Friday, a total of 33 patients were admitted to the hospital. All patients have been shifted to another Covid-19 hospital. Even though the fire has been controlled, the cause is not ascertained yet.
Mega Traffic awareness camp was organised in Srinagar. The camp was organised by the administration under the Srinagar smart city Ltd. HODs from universities, Health officials and students participated in the event to learn traffic rules. The motive of organising the camp was to make coordination between all departments so that the traffic rules could be implemented in a better way. Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of JandK High Court also interacted with participants and informed them about the rules and punishments related to traffic rules violation. This awareness camp will help administration in controlling the road accidents.