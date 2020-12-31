Global  
 

Brexit countdown: The end of the transition period

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Brexit countdown: The end of the transition period

Brexit countdown: The end of the transition period

The UK leaves the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


New Year's Eve, retirement accounts, Brexit: 5 things to know Thursday

 The deadline for 401(k) contributions arrives, the UK's divorce from the EU finally completes and more news to start your Thursday.
Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal clears House of Lords [Video]

Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal clears House of Lords

Legislation to ratify Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU is on the vergeof becoming law after it received an unopposed third reading in the House ofLords. The Bill will now go to the Queen for royal assent, with anannouncement expected around overnight.

Brexit: New EU trade arrangements to begin after Parliament vote

 The UK's hard-fought agreement with the EU is set to come into force at 23:00 GMT on Thursday.
AP Top Stories December 30 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday December 30th: Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for $2K checks; Johnson signs post Brexit trade deal; Long lines in Florida to..
EU and China set to agree investment deal, but could human rights concerns scupper it being signed? [Video]

EU and China set to agree investment deal, but could human rights concerns scupper it being signed?

The European Union and China have tentatively agreed on a business investment deal after seven years of discussions. But concerns about the country's human rights record may stand in the way of it being signed off.

Endings For Beginnings: Reaching A Brexit Deal – OpEd

Endings For Beginnings: Reaching A Brexit Deal – OpEd It was a hurried dash and came just before the end of the transition period.  The UK and the...
UK: Brexit: What Happens With Your IP Assets In 2021? - Inventa International

As the end of the transition period approaches, on December 31, 2020, it is important to review the...
Italy: Brexit: The Italian Legal Framework On UK Financial Entities Operating In Italy After The End Of The Transition Period (December 31st, 2020) - Orrick

From January 1st, 2021, UK banks will qualify as non-EU banks and relative provisions will apply.
Boris Johnson opens Brexit trade deal debate [Video]

Boris Johnson opens Brexit trade deal debate

The House of Commons are debating the UK-EU trade deal, ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December.

Brexit countdown: 1 day until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit countdown: 1 day until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit countdown: 2 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit countdown: 2 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

