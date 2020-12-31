Brexit countdown: The end of the transition period

Legislation to ratify Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU is on the vergeof becoming law after it received an unopposed third reading in the House ofLords. The Bill will now go to the Queen for royal assent, with anannouncement expected around overnight.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
The European Union and China have tentatively agreed on a business investment deal after seven years of discussions. But concerns about the country's human rights record may stand in the way of it being signed off.