All the celebrities we said farewell to in 2020: take a look|Oneindia News

A tribute to all the known personalities that we lost in the year 2020.

Pranab Mukherjee, the elder statesman of Indian politics, died at the age of 84 on 31st August 2020.

He tested positive for coronavirus, had been in coma after a brain surgery.

Ram Vilas Paswan, a union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet and the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party -- died while he was recuperating from heart surgery.

84-YEAR-OLD three-time Chief Minister and Congress veteran lost the battle against post-COVID-19 complications.

Senior Congress leader and the party's top strategist Ahmed Patel died in November 2020.

Congress veteran Motilal Vora passed away a day after completing his 93rd birthday.

He was discharged from AIIMS on October 16 after recovering from COVID-19.

Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh died at the age of 74.

Ajit Jogi suffered two cardiac arrests and had been in hospital for nearly three weeks.

