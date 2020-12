Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson says that secondary schools in Englandwill receive equipment from Monday to help with coronavirus testing.



Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced that the vast majority of primary schools will still open on January 4th. A small number in areas with high community infection rates will be open to children of key workers only. Secondary schools and colleges will be given more time to set up mass testing.

BBC News 20 hours ago Mass Covid testing allow students maximum time at school



Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says the rollout of mass Covid testing in schools and colleges will allow students to maximise the time spent in classrooms. From January, any students who have been in contact with a positive case will be offered seven days of daily testing.



Education Secretary Gavin Williamson gives a statement in the Commons on arrangements for exams and accountability in 2021.