Explosion at Aden airport came after plane carrying the new Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia .

Blasts hit Yemen’s Aden airport as new unity government arrives Blasts and gunfire were heard after a plane carrying the new Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia.

Port city and temporary capital of Yemen

Aden Port city and temporary capital of Yemen

Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970

Footage emerges of deadly blast at airport in Yemen The blast happened just moments after a plane carrying a newly formed government cabinet landed in Aden, security officials said.

5 killed after blast hits Yemen's Aden airport as newly-formed govt arrived A massive blast hit Yemen's Aden airport shortly after plane carrying new formed government ministers arrived from Saudi Arabia, killed and several wounded, reports Reuters quoting a local security source. Gunfire shots were also heard.

Attack hits Yemen airport during leaders' arrival Dozens of people have been killed or wounded in an attack on Aden airport, shortly after the country's prime minister and newly-formed cabinet arrived with the Saudi ambassador. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Country on the Arabian Peninsula

Yemen Country on the Arabian Peninsula