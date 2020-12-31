The president-elect and future first lady will speak to Ryan Seacrest for their final interview of the year.

Joe and Jill Biden to appear on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Celebrations ringing in 2021 might look different, but there are still plenty of star-studded specials and TV programming to bring in the New Year.

Joe and Jill Biden Publicly Received COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday 21st December The president-elect and soon-to-be first lady have received the vaccine in Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe and Jill Biden are all about family, but they wanted to make it clear this year that the way to show real love for your family is to stay away from them this..

American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

