Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe and Jill Biden to appear on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Joe and Jill Biden to appear on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Joe and Jill Biden to appear on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

The president-elect and future first lady will speak to Ryan Seacrest for their final interview of the year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jill Biden Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

Joe and Jill Biden's Christmas Message, 'Brighter Days are Coming Soon'

 Joe and Jill Biden are all about family, but they wanted to make it clear this year that the way to show real love for your family is to stay away from them this..
TMZ.com
Joe and Jill Biden Publicly Received COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday 21st December [Video]

Joe and Jill Biden Publicly Received COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday 21st December

The president-elect and soon-to-be first lady have received the vaccine in Wilmington, Delaware.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Ryan Seacrest Ryan Seacrest American television host, radio host and television producer

Send off 2020 with New Year's Eve TV specials: 'We want to create fun,' says Ryan Seacrest

 Celebrations ringing in 2021 might look different, but there are still plenty of star-studded specials and TV programming to bring in the New Year.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez Bundles Up in Green Sweatsuit for NYE Rehearsal

Jennifer Lopez wears a green sweatsuit and a fur vest while leaving a rehearsal studio on Monday...
Just Jared - Published

Joe and Jill Biden to appear on Ryan Seacrest's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will join Ryan Seacrest on Thursday night's...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' safety protocols and Biden interview

Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale chat with USA TODAY's Ralphie Aversa about safety preparations for...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr



Related videos from verified sources

Jaipur's hospitality industry faces crisis ahead of New Year's eve [Video]

Jaipur's hospitality industry faces crisis ahead of New Year's eve

The hospitality industry of Jaipur is facing huge crisis during COVID-19 pandemic. Hotels, restaurants and clubs are not allowed to host parties after 07:00 pm on New Year's eve. There are strict..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:39Published
Nevada Governor: Large gatherings 'irresponsible' for New Years Eve [Video]

Nevada Governor: Large gatherings 'irresponsible' for New Years Eve

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak condemned large events and gatherings for New Year's Eve which he says will likely lead to a dire public health risk, hospital overruns and deaths. In a virtual news..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:37Published
Mumbai Police will monitor using drones on New Year's eve [Video]

Mumbai Police will monitor using drones on New Year's eve

Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Spokesperson of Mumbai Police, S Chaitanya spoke on New Year preparations. Chaitanya said, "Night curfew to remain in place from 11:00 pm today to 06:00 am tomorrow (January..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:19Published