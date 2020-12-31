Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jaipur's hospitality industry faces crisis ahead of New Year's eve

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Jaipur's hospitality industry faces crisis ahead of New Year's eve

Jaipur's hospitality industry faces crisis ahead of New Year's eve

The hospitality industry of Jaipur is facing huge crisis during COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotels, restaurants and clubs are not allowed to host parties after 07:00 pm on New Year's eve.

There are strict guidelines for New Year celebrations due to coronavirus fear.

Speaking to ANI, President of Jaipur Hotel Association, Gajendra Luniwal said, "Earlier, the hotel industry used to contribute 22% to the state's revenue but today it is down to nearly zero per cent." "20-25% hotels haven't even re-opened yet.

We demand that night curfew hours should begin from 9:00 pm onwards, not 7:00 pm," he added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jaipur Jaipur Metropolis in Rajasthan, India

Jaipur journalist dies after being allegedly attacked for resisting molestation of female colleague [Video]

Jaipur journalist dies after being allegedly attacked for resisting molestation of female colleague

A journalist Abhishek Soni passed away after being allegedly attacked for resisting molestation of female colleague in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Speaking to media, DCP (South) of Jaipur, Manoj Kumar said, "He got into fight 5-7 days ago. A case is lodged under section 307 IPC. We have got some clues to identify attackers based on CCTV. They will be soon caught."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
2 lakh farmers, youths to lead march towards Delhi from Rajasthan on Dec 26: RLP Chief [Video]

2 lakh farmers, youths to lead march towards Delhi from Rajasthan on Dec 26: RLP Chief

On December 26, 2 lakh farmers and youth will lead a march towards Delhi from Rajasthan on the support for on-going farmers' protest, announced Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal while addressing a press conference in Jaipur on December 19. He said, "It seems the Central govt is in the mood to quell the farmers' protest. Hence, our party has decided to lead a march of 2 lakh farmers and youths towards Delhi from Rajasthan on December 26." Earlier, RLP chief has resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of the farmers' agitation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Related videos from verified sources

Traditional New Year's Eve Events Scaled Back Or Canceled As Result Of COVID Crisis [Video]

Traditional New Year's Eve Events Scaled Back Or Canceled As Result Of COVID Crisis

CBS4's Ted Scouten spoke with local leaders about the decisions to tone down New Year's Eve celebrations. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2Midau9

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:06Published
The Y2K story trailer [Video]

The Y2K story trailer

In 1999 New Year’s Eve brought on fears of planes falling out of the sky and public panic. Y2K wasn’t just a rumor, it was the first crisis in the history of the internet. Watch this exclusive..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:15Published
Denver hotels are seeing a 45% occupancy rate compared to about 75% this time last year [Video]

Denver hotels are seeing a 45% occupancy rate compared to about 75% this time last year

Along some of Denver’s popular tourism spots, quiet and lonely has become the new normal. For the hospitality industry, fewer people on the streets correlates to less people in hotel rooms.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:03Published