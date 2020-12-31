Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:39s - Published 2 minutes ago

Jaipur's hospitality industry faces crisis ahead of New Year's eve

The hospitality industry of Jaipur is facing huge crisis during COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotels, restaurants and clubs are not allowed to host parties after 07:00 pm on New Year's eve.

There are strict guidelines for New Year celebrations due to coronavirus fear.

Speaking to ANI, President of Jaipur Hotel Association, Gajendra Luniwal said, "Earlier, the hotel industry used to contribute 22% to the state's revenue but today it is down to nearly zero per cent." "20-25% hotels haven't even re-opened yet.

We demand that night curfew hours should begin from 9:00 pm onwards, not 7:00 pm," he added.