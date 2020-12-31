The hilarious moment girl gets pulled down snowy hill by her dog Credit: SWNS STUDIO 00:34s 31 Dec 2020 5 shares 100 views Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp Email

The hilarious moment girl gets pulled down snowy hill by her dog This is the moment a British teenager was pulled down a snowy hillside by her excited dog - as it chased taboggans down the slope.Jade Baines, 14, was holding Lola on a lead when the Labrador bolted after her pals on their sledges.Her sister-in-law Chloe Hardy caught the funny moment at Alston, Cumbria, on December 27 on camera.Mum Tina Clowes, of Ryton, Newcastle, who was waiting at the bottom of the hill, said: "I literally wet myself - I just couldn't stop laughing!"Jade was fine and laughed the whole way down!"