The hilarious moment girl gets pulled down snowy hill by her dog

This is the moment a British teenager was pulled down a snowy hillside by her excited dog - as it chased taboggans down the slope.

Jade Baines, 14, was holding Lola on a lead when the Labrador bolted after her pals on their sledges.

Her sister-in-law Chloe Hardy caught the funny moment at Alston, Cumbria, on December 27 on camera.

Mum Tina Clowes, of Ryton, Newcastle, who was waiting at the bottom of the hill, said: "I literally wet myself - I just couldn't stop laughing!

"Jade was fine and laughed the whole way down!"