UK MPs approve EU trade agreement, paving way for orderly Brexit

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:00s - Published
The agreement also needs approval from the EU’s legislature, which is not expected to take up the deal for weeks.


European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit countdown: The end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit countdown: The end of the transition period

The UK leaves the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

New Year's Eve, retirement accounts, Brexit: 5 things to know Thursday

 The deadline for 401(k) contributions arrives, the UK's divorce from the EU finally completes and more news to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com
Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal clears House of Lords [Video]

Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal clears House of Lords

Legislation to ratify Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU is on the vergeof becoming law after it received an unopposed third reading in the House ofLords. The Bill will now go to the Queen for royal assent, with anannouncement expected around overnight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Brexit: New EU trade arrangements to begin after Parliament vote

 The UK's hard-fought agreement with the EU is set to come into force at 23:00 GMT on Thursday.
BBC News

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

MPs overwhelmingly back EU-UK trade deal ahead of end of Brexit transition period

MPs have overwhelmingly approved the Brexit trade deal to pave the way for the UK-EU agreement to...
Sky News - Published


The House of Commons passes Johnson's Brexit Deal [Video]

The House of Commons passes Johnson's Brexit Deal

MPs have voted to pass Prime Minister Boris Johnson's trade and cooperation agreement bill by a majority of 448. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:39Published
EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade agreement [Video]

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit trade agreement

The European Union’s top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit tradedeal with the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
PM urges Tory MPs to back Brexit deal [Video]

PM urges Tory MPs to back Brexit deal

Boris Johnson has appealed to hardline Eurosceptic Tory MPs to back his post-Brexit trade agreement in next week's vote.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:13Published