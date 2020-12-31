UK MPs approve EU trade agreement, paving way for orderly Brexit

Legislation to ratify Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU is on the vergeof becoming law after it received an unopposed third reading in the House ofLords. The Bill will now go to the Queen for royal assent, with anannouncement expected around overnight.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
MPs have voted to pass Prime Minister Boris Johnson's trade and cooperation agreement bill by a majority of 448. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on..