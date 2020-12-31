Public gatherings not allowed, licensed premises exempted: Delhi Police on Night Curfew

Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic of Delhi, Manish Agrawal on New Year's eve preparations informed that several teams of police will be deployed to monitor Drink and Drive incidents. "We have made stringent arrangements. After 8 o'clock, vehicles in Connaught Place vehicles except with passes won't be allowed. Several teams of police will be deployed to monitor Drink and Drive incidents," he informed.
The Police Commissioner of Delhi, S.N. Shrivastava inaugurated the newly constructed security headquarters of the Delhi Police at Bapudham, Chanakyapuri in national capital. New building is equipped with all modern facilities that will help in enhancing the efficiency of the police personnel. This initiative of police will make security arrangements of Delhi more robust.
Delhi Police have set up 'modern beat booth' at India Gate on December 26. It is India's first-ever such beat booth. This 'modern beat booth' is is water proof, fire proof, dust proof and vandalism proof. Special CP (Law and Order) of Delhi (South), Satish Golchha said, "This modern booth is an initiative by Delhi Police to upgrade our facilities and to offer better services to the people of Delhi. Our staff will also get proper facilities so that they perform their task efficiently. This is India's first 'modern beat booth' and is both heat and cold proof."
PM Modi took a veiled jibe at the Congress party while inaugurating the multi-storeyed flats in the capital for Members of Parliament. ‘In Delhi, the problem of residences for MPs existed for several decades. After 2014, work started to address this problem. The long-pending issues for decades are resolved by looking for a solution and not by procrastinating. Not only the MPs residences, but there were some other projects also that were pending for years,’ PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also added that construction of many buildings that started under this government finished even before the scheduled time. ‘During the time of Atal ji, the discussion of the Ambedkar National Memorial started, it was built in this government. After a long wait of 23 years Ambedkar International Centre was built in this government. There were discussions over the War Memorial in the country for decades. War Memorial was built near India Gate in memory of the brave martyrs of the country in this government,’ PM Modi said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 22, Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava spoke on law and order situation amid farmers protest. CP Shrivastava said, "Four Delhi borders with the neighbouring states that have been blocked by the agitating farmers. A large number of farmers have gathered there and accordingly we have made very sound police arrangement to ensure that law and order is maintained." "I can say with satisfaction that they are maintaining good health as well as good morale and doing very fine duty," he added. "We are keeping a good working relationship with the farmer leaders so as to see that everything goes well. This is helpful for us to get regular information," Delhi CP further stated.