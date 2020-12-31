Global  
 

Public gatherings not allowed, licensed premises exempted: Delhi Police on Night Curfew

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, Disaster Management Authority imposed night curfew in national capital from 11pm of 31st Dec to 6am of 1st Jan and 11pm of 1 Jan to 6am of 2nd Jan.

Speaking on the matter, Dr Eish Singhal, DCP, New Delhi District said, "Public gatherings are not allowed in public places like Connaught Place, India Gate beyond 11pm on 31st Dec and 1st Jan.

Only licensed premises exempted.

Police will be deployed in large numbers and book violations noticed."


