Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai ordered back to jail pending trial

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai ordered back to jail pending trial

Lai, a vocal Beijing critic, is one of the highest-profile figures charged under a sweeping security law that China imposed on the financial hub.


Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai ordered back to jail

 The 73-year-old is the city's highest profile person charged under a controversial security law.
BBC News

WorldView: France and U.K. reopen borders, and more global headlines

 Goods can finally move between the United Kingdom and France as the countries reopen their borders. Iran is being accused of an effort to incite violence in the..
CBS News

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

 HONG KONG--Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was granted bail on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after he was remanded in custody over fraud and national..
WorldNews

Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai granted bail

 The founder of Apple Daily, a fierce critic of the Chinese authorities, faces strict house arrest.
BBC News

Hong Kong activists, who tried to flee, sentenced to prison [Video]

Hong Kong activists, who tried to flee, sentenced to prison

The 10 given jail terms were part of a group of 12 caught trying to escape to Taiwan in August, after Beijing imposed its sweeping naitonal security law on Hong Kong.

China jails Hong Kong activists for between seven months and three years

 The democracy activists were caught at sea as they tried to flee by speedboat to Taiwan.
BBC News

Hong Kong teen gets prison for insulting Chinese flag

 Chung was the first public political figure prosecuted under the new security law, which Beijing described as a "sword" to return "order and stability" to Hong..
CBS News

NBA: China drops 76ers broadcasts as Hong Kong row rumbles on

 BEIJING (AFP) - Chinese streaming giant Tencent has stopped live broadcasts of games by the National Basketball Association (NBA)'s Philadelphia 76ers in..
WorldNews

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai ordered back to jail

The 73-year-old is the city's highest profile person charged under a controversial security law.
Hong Kong activists 'not given fair trial' [Video]

Hong Kong activists 'not given fair trial'

Pro-democracy activists accused of fleeing to avoid jail sentences, with their families describing their treatment as 'inhumane'.

Hong Kong court denies bail to Jimmy Lai over fraud charges [Video]

Hong Kong court denies bail to Jimmy Lai over fraud charges

Vocal pro-democracy supporter will be in jail until April, in a move condemned as an attempt to silence critics.

Hong Kong media tycoon, pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai denied bail as Beijing pursues crackdown [Video]

Hong Kong media tycoon, pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai denied bail as Beijing pursues crackdown

