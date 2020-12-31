|
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai ordered back to jail pending trial
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Lai, a vocal Beijing critic, is one of the highest-profile figures charged under a sweeping security law that China imposed on the financial hub.
The 73-year-old is the city's highest profile person charged under a controversial security law.
BBC News - Published
