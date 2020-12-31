Global  
 

Real should have killed off Elche, says frustrated Zidane

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:36s


Real should have killed off Elche, says frustrated Zidane

Zinedine Zidane rues his side's missed chances as Real Madrid are held to a 1-1 draw away to Elche.


