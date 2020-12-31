Covid-19 vaccine dry run to be conducted in all states/UTs on January 2nd| Oneindia News

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that a dry run for the coronavirus vaccination will take place across India on January 2.

The Central government has placed orders for procurement of nearly 83 crore syringes.

Additionally, bids have also been invited for nearly 35 crore syringes.

Meanwhile, the Central government has asked all the States to gear up for the roll-out of Covid-19 Vaccine.

The Health Secretary chaired a high-level meeting with all the States/UTs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said new infections are on the decline in the country but people should not let their guard down and continue adhering to Covid-19 norms even after vaccination.

