Trafalgar Sq. closed off from public ahead of New Year’s Eve

Trafalgar Square in London has been closed off from the public ahead of New Year's Eve.

It comes after more than three-quarters of England's population have been told to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus, as large swathes of the country were put into Tier 4 restrictions overnight.

Report by Patelr.

