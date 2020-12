Gal Gadot inspired by Wonder Woman Shaheen Bagh ki Dadi | Oneindia News

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot who recently appeared in the movie Wonder Woman 1984 shared a list of women who inspired her in 2020 and in it was included Shaheen Bagh ki Dadi Bilkis Bano.

The 80-year-old woman shot to fame as she became one of the faces of the months-long protest against the Centre's Citizenshp Amendment Act in India.

