Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Highs will be in the lower to mid 20s with light southwest winds.
Your New Year's Eve will be dry and quiet.
Overnight lows will be in the low-teens.
There will be another chance of a few flurries or a little light snow on Friday.
Right now if we do see any snowfall from this storm, it's looking like it should be light, and mainly to the southeast.
Highs will be around 30.
The weekend looks pretty nice with highs in the lower to mid 30s under mostly sunny skies.
This trend will continue into next week which will slowly melt the snow pack we've developed in the last couple of days.
Mph with gusts near 20.This will result in windschills being near or belowzero.We will have mostlysunny skies Thursdaybetween storm systems.Highs will be in the lowerto mid 20s with lightsouthwest winds.Recent Stories fromnbc26.comThere will be anotherchance of a little snow onFriday, but with the lowpressure developing inTexas, the track may shiftvery easily putting us outof any additionalaccumulation.
Right nowif we do see snowfallfrom this storm, it'slooking like it should belight, and mainly to thesoutheast.
Highs will bein the lower 30s.The weekend lookspretty nice with highs inthe lower to mid 30sunder mostly sunnyskies.
This trend willcontinue into next weekwhich will slowly melt thesnow pack we'vedeveloped in the lastcouple of days.THANKS FISH...IF YOU'RE EYEINGUP A NEW VECHILERIGHT NOW...IF YOU'RE EYEINGUP A NEW VECHILE