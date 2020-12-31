Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Sun will slowly be returning today.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 20s with light southwest winds.

Your New Year's Eve will be dry and quiet.

Overnight lows will be in the low-teens.

There will be another chance of a few flurries or a little light snow on Friday.

Right now if we do see any snowfall from this storm, it's looking like it should be light, and mainly to the southeast.

Highs will be around 30.

The weekend looks pretty nice with highs in the lower to mid 30s under mostly sunny skies.

This trend will continue into next week which will slowly melt the snow pack we've developed in the last couple of days.