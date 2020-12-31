Victims' family-friend speaks out after two people from Omro killed in crash

Developed in the lastcouple of days.WE'RE STARTING WITHSAD NEWSTODAY....AS GRIEVINGCONTINUES THISMORNING IN OMRO....A BROTHER ANDSISTER WERE KILLEDIN A HEAD-ONCRASH....TONIGHTCANDLES WILL BE LITIN THEIR MEMORY...NBC 26'S VALERIEJUAREZ SPOKE WITHA FAMILY- FRIEND OFTHE VICTIMS."They did not deserve tohave their lives taken.They had so much to lookforward to."A WISCONSIN FAMILYSTRICKEN BY GRIEF--AFTER BROTHER-SISTER DUO..21-YEAR-OLD DOMYNICMILIS AND HIS SISTERDANYCA MILIS- LOSTTHEIR LIVES IN ATRAGIC HEAD-ONCOLLISION TUESDAYNIGHT..THE FAMILY FROMOMRO WASVACATIONING INFLORIDA WHEN THISTRAGEDY HAPPENED--"Nobody wants to have toburry a child and Iwouldn't want to wish thatupon anyone"Nobody wants to have tothink about that or beprepared for it"--Carie HillCLOSE FRIEND OFTHE FAMILY--CARIEHILL..DESCRIBINGTHE BOND BETWEENTHE TWO ASINSEPERABLE-"Normally siblings wouldfight or do things, thesetwo were like the best offriends"-CarieTHE TWO--SOYOUNG...WITH SOMUCH HOPE ANDASPIRATIONS FOR THEFUTURE-"Dominick is someone whowas interested in the fieldof education and evencoached our middleschool cross country teamout here this year.

There'sjust so many positiveconnections with thefamily and thecommunity."-AND NOT ONLY WERETHEY SELF-LESSMEMBERS OF THECOMMUNITY BUTTHOSE THAT KNEWTHEM SAY THEY'DGIVE ANYTHING FORTHEIR COMMUNITY."Their mother had madethe perfect commenttoday.

Domynic andDanyca were both organdonors so that someonewould be able to see thebeautiful world throughtheir eyes, hearts,stronger and a new valve,and walk a little taller, andnew veins, and those arethe type of children theywereVALERIE JUAREZ NBC26A CANDLE LIGHT VIGILSTARTS TONIGHT AT 6-AT THE OMRO HIGHSCHOOL FOOTBALLFIELD.THERE HAS ALSOBEEN A GO-FUND-MEPAGE ESTABLISHEDTO HELP THE FAMILY..IF YOU'D LIKE TOHELP..

