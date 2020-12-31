Artist creates giant sculpture of the iconic Angel of the North on beach Credit: SWNS STUDIO 01:07s 31 Dec 2020 5 shares 100 views Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Artist creates giant sculpture of the iconic Angel of the North on beach A retired GP turned artist has created an exact replica of the iconic Angel of the North - on a BEACH.Claire Eason, 55, used a garden rake to mark out the drawing to the exact measurements of Antony Gormley's famous statue.Measuring 20m (65ft) by 54m (177ft), the Angel of the North dominates the skyline in Gateshead overlooking Newcastle.Claire, who worked as a GP in Worksop, Notts., for 30 years before relocating to the North East to pursue her passion for art, said: "I have always been fascinated by the Angel."It's the first thing you see when you drive past Newcastle and to many northerners it's a symbol that you're home."Claire waited for a clear crisp day over Christmas to replicate the famous sculpture on Beadnell Bay Beach 50 miles from the real Angel.The mother-of-two added: "I made sure my beach replica was exactly the same dimensions as the real thing and I'm delighted with the end result."People don't always know what on earth I'm doing on a beach with my rake until they see my work on Facebook."