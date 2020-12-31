Artist creates giant sculpture of the iconic Angel of the North on beach

A retired GP turned artist has created an exact replica of the iconic Angel of the North - on a BEACH.

Claire Eason, 55, used a garden rake to mark out the drawing to the exact measurements of Antony Gormley's famous statue.

Measuring 20m (65ft) by 54m (177ft), the Angel of the North dominates the skyline in Gateshead overlooking Newcastle.

Claire, who worked as a GP in Worksop, Notts., for 30 years before relocating to the North East to pursue her passion for art, said: "I have always been fascinated by the Angel.