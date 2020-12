Watch: Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated on New Year's Eve

Rashtrapati Bhavan and other government building in national capital were illuminated to welcome 2021.

To monitor law and order, night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 11pm of 31st Dec to 6am of 1st Jan and 11pm of 1st Jan to 6am of 2nd Jan.

Country awaits a better year as 2020 was a tough deal owing to COVID crisis.