One UK returnee tests positive for new strain of COVID in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan informed that a total of 22 UK returnees tested positive for COVID, however only one tested positive for new strain of coronavirus.

"Only one UK returnee has tested positive for the new strain of Coronavirus.

He is doing well.

During last 12 hours, two more UK returnees from Coimbatore and Chennai have tested positive for COVID-19, taking total number of returnees with COVID to 22," said Tamil Nadu Health Secretary