Celebrate NYE but do it responsibly local medical experts say

FAMILY AND FRIENDS...SAYING GOODBYE TO20-20 AND HELLO TOA NEW YEAR.BUT IT'S ALSO A TIMETO RAISE CONCERNSDURING A PANDEMIC.3NEWS NOWREPORTER DANIELLEDAVIS JOINS USFROM THENEWSROOM WITHSOME ADVICE FROMAREA DOCTORS.THAT'S RIGHT JENNI.WE RECENTLYTALKED WITHDOCTORS AT C-H-IHEALTH ANDCREIGHTONUNIVERSITY.THEY SAID AFTERTHANKSGIVING.WE DIDN'T SEE TOOMUCH OF A SURGEOF COVID-19 CASESIN THE AREA.THAT'S BECAUSEMOSTLY EVERYONEDID WHAT THEYWERE SUPPOSED TODO.THEY TRIED TO NOTHAVE AS MANYGATHERINGS AND SOTHERE WAS LESSEXPOSURE.BUT NEW YEAR'S EVEIS MUCH DIFFERENTAND THEY SAY MORELIKELY A BIGGERTHREATI AM A LITTLE BITCONCERNED ABOUTNEW YEARS.JUST BECAUSE, IF YOUTHINK ABOUT WHATPEOPLE DO FORHOLIDAYS FOR THOSEWHO ARE NOT STRONGINTROVERTS, LIKE ME,THERE TENDS TO BEMORE PUBLIC PARTIESAND THINGS LIKE THATWITH NEW YEARSFAMILY GATHERINGSAND THANKSGIVING..C-H-I DOCTORS SAYTHERE HAS BEEN ANUPTICK IN NEBRASKAPATIENT DEATHS INTHE LAST THREEWEEKS.THEY SAY WE HAVETO KEEP DOINGWHAT WE'VE BEENDOING.....WEARINGMASKS, SOCIALDISTANCING ANDKEEPING VIGILANT INHAND HYGIENE UNTILWE CAN ALL BEVACCINATED.DOCTORS ADD THATIF YOU DO GETEXPOSED, OR COMEIN CONTACT WITHSOMEONE WHO HASCOVID-19 OVER THENEW YEARSHOLIDAY,....YOU SHOULDIMMEDIATELYQUARANTINE FOR ATLEAST 10-DAYS ASYOU MIGHT NOTHAVE ANY IMMEDIATESYMPTOMS.AND YOU SHOULDNOT GET TESTEDFOR AT LEAST ACOUPLE OF DAYSAFTER THEEXPOSURE BECAUSEIF YOU AREINFECTED, YOU NEEDA COUPLE OF DAYSTO HAVE THE VIRUSSTART TO GROW ANDMULTIPLY IN YOURSYSTEM TO BEPICKED UP ON ATEST.REPORTING IN THENEWSROOM,DANIELLE DAVIS,3NEWS NOW THISMORNING.