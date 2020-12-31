Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, January 4, 2021

Top 20 Times the Queen Was Badass

Credit: WatchMojo 17:58s 0 shares 1 views
Top 20 Times the Queen Was Badass
Top 20 Times the Queen Was Badass
History will remember these times the Queen was a badass.

History will remember these times the Queen was a badass.

Our countdown includes sent a message to the moon, drove the Saudi King around, kept her house's name, and more!

Advertisement

Related News coverage

You might like

More coverage