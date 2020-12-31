Here are the Best ‘Good News’ Stories of 2020

2020 has been a year of fear, grief and stress as the COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented difficulties across the globe.

However, we can’t forget that 2020 has had its fair share of beautiful moments too.

Here are seven of the best “good news” stories of 2020.

1.

There were frequent sightings of humpback whales in the New York Harbor.

Experts say a cleaner Hudson River has revived the harbor’s plankton that the whales eat.

2.

Sweden closed its last coal plant in April, becoming one of three European countries to go completely coal-free.

3.

14-year-old Anika Chebrolu discovered a molecule that binds to the spikes of SARS-CoV-2.

Her discovery brought the world one step closer to a cure for COVID.

4.

The Barcelona Opera House performed a virtual concert while occupied by 2,292 potted plants.

The performance was meant to encourage viewers to reconsider their relationship with Nature.

5.

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef showed visible recovery in 2020, thanks to the planting of thousands of new coral pieces.

6.

Victor J.

Glover became the first Black astronaut to embark on a long-term stay aboard the ISS.

He arrived via the historic Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon “Resilience” mission and will remain there for six months.

7.

Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's COVID-19 research and ended up helping fund the creation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.