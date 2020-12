Genealogist: Hilaria Not Spanish

Hilaria Baldwin previously claimed that she came to the US from Spain when she was just 19 years old.

She was actually actually born Hillary Hayward-Thomas and grew up in Boston, MA.

Genealogist Dr. Adina Newman traced Hilaria's lineage back to England, Ireland, Germany, Quebec, and Slovakia.

Newman told the Daily Mail that Hilaria has 'no Spain in sight.'

Newman said 'nothing led me to Spain' after fleshing out a 'dirty tree' going back centuries on her Hilaria's maternal side.