Watch: WB CM Mamata Banerjee visits tribal village in Birbhum, helps in cooking

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee made a surprise visit to a tribal village in Birbhum.

During the visit, Banerjee joined tribal women and cooked vegetables with them.

Banerjee made a sudden detour and entered the village near Sonajhuri Haat in Santiniketan.

The Bengal CM was returning to Kolkata wrapping up a two-day visit to Birbhum's Bolpur.

Banerjee helped a tribal woman in cooking and had tea at the adjacent stall.

The TMC supremo then offered prayers to the deity of the tribals nearby.

Banerjee's unscheduled visit came after the one by Union HM Amit Shah earlier this month.

During his visit, Shah had lunch at a baul (mystic minstrel) singer's place in Santiniketan.