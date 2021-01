Hot Identity Protection Tip

Occurred on December 30, 2020 / Southend-on-sea, Essex, UKInfo from Licensor: "I use this technique to hide personal information on package labels or receipts before throwing them out.

It's common knowledge to me now but often amazes people when I show them implying it's not a really common thing to know.

The paper changes color with heat, and you don't have to struggle to rip off labels or scribble out your name.

A hairdryer or friction could work also."