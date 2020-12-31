After a 15-year-girl lost her life, the community is set to come together for a benefit

Lehman news 10.

New for you tonight on nightwatch..

A young life taken too soon.

Now the community's coming together to help a local family.

15 year old jayleigh adkins of terre haute died on christmas day.

Now..the family is holding a fundraiser as a celebration of her life and to help with funeral expenses.

News 10 spoke to jayleigh's aunt today.

She told us the young girl had lots of friends.

She was strong and independent.

And she was loved by her family.

..."it's really important for all the parents to let their kids know how they love them um and talk to them all the time.

Make sure that they're ok.

Give them a kiss goodnight and just always be there for them..."

Here's how you can help.

There is a benefit planned at "ivy fit gym" on monday, january 4th from 5 to 8 pm.

Ivy fit is located at 12-51 north fruitridge avenue.

There is a 10-dollar entrance fee and there will be a silent auction.

All proceeds will go to the family to give