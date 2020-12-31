The world's subdued goodbye to 2020

A number of cities across the world including Auckland and Sydney have waved goodbye to 2020 and welcomed 2021 in a more subdued style.
Adam Reed reports.
A number of cities across the world including Auckland and Sydney have waved goodbye to 2020 and welcomed 2021 in a more subdued style.
Adam Reed reports.
A record of existential exhaustion...
Goodbye to all that, goes the Joan Didion essay about endings. *Sufjan Stevens*..
Brad Shultz on their highly personal new album, working with Beck, and finding a connection...
“I think you just go..