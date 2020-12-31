Bibb School District to remain virtual through January

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Bibb County School District will continue remote virtual learning for the month of January.

Loeffler says she also supports president trump's decision on providing relief funding for georgians.

The bibb county school district will continue remote virtual learning for the month of january.

According to a school district news release, the decision, which is for all students including face-to-face and access students, was made quote "out of an abundance of caution due to increased covid-19 cases in our community."

Curbside meal service will continue to be offered on mondays and wednesdays.

Teachers and staff who have the ability to work from home will be authorized to do so, but only with a supervisor's direct permission.

The school