Perry apartments damaged in fire, leaves 2 injured

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crossroads Apartments in Perry are uninhabitable after a fire Wednesday morning.

Perry fire officials say they responded to the call around 9 this morning.

They say the fire started due to a cooking incident.

According to perry fire chief lee parker, several rooms were damaged leaving, two residents in the hospital tonight, suffering from burns, and others with nowhere to go.

We had about 30 occupants that were dislocated.

Code enforcement and the fire marshal office will put some placards on the door stating that it is uninhabitable currently" chief parker says