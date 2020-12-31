Tired of New Year's Resolutions? Adopt These Small Habits for an Overall Healthy 2021
Tired of New Year's Resolutions? Adopt These Small Habits for an Overall Healthy 2021

If you’re over New Year's resolutions but still want to work on yourself without all the added pressure, consider tackling these small but efficient goals for a healthier new year.

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.