Three Oklahomans honored at Rose Bowl Parade

UP NEXT.XXXXX BREAK-3 XXXXXTHE ROSE PARADE IS A NEWYEAR'S DAY TRADITION, BUT LIKESO MANY THINGS THIS YEAR, IT'LLBE A VIRTUAL CELEBRATION INSTEADOF IN-PERSON PARADE.IN TODAY'S REBOUND GREENCOUNTRY, THE SHOW WILL GO ON-AND IN THE CENTER OF IT ALL-THREE OKLAHOMANS WILL BEHONORED.Luci Pham/Organ RecoveryCoordinator LifeShare ofOklahomaJeffrey Orlowski/President andCEo of LifeSharePKGSOT=LUCIa really good day is when we cansave as many lives as possible.LUCI PHAM IS AN OKLAHOMAFRONTLINE WORKER- WHO'LL BE INTHE NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT NEWYEAR'S DAY.a huge honor.,PHAM WORKS FOR LIFESHARE OFOKLAHOMA- AN ORGAN AND TISSUETRANSPLANT NON-PROFIT.[11:21-42 ZOOM SOT-JEFF, ceolifeshareSOT=JEFFshe's just an absolute championfor donor families.

Incredibleprofessional, a very caringloving person and reallyconnects with our team and withthe donors and she's madecountless transplants happen inher years at life share.VO=EMAIL OF BEHIND THE SCENESPICSPHAM'S PICTURE WILL BE FEATUREDAS ONE OF 6 HEALTHCARE HEROES ONTHE 'DONATE LIFE' FLOAT IN THETOURNAMENT OF ROSES BROADCAST.THE FLORAL SCULPTURE- AS SEEN INTHESE 'BEHIND THE SCENES"PICTURES- IS TRUE TO ROSE PARADEROOTS.IT WILL BE MADE OF ALL NATURALMATERIALS- A VIBRANT HONEYCOMBWITH BEES FLYING AROUND IT.THE MESSAGE: WE ARE STRONGERWHEN WE WORK TOGETHER AS ACOMMUNITY.SOT=JEFFso for the portraits, orfloragrahs, what they do is takea picture and etch it onto woodand then go back with cofeegrounds, and ground up leavesand flower petals and differentthings and they paint thepictureYOU'LL SEE FLORAGRAPHS OF 27DONOR HEROES IN ALL- INCLUDINGOKLAHOMA ORGAN DONORS MARIEEMENA AND KOLBY CRUM.VO=CRUM FILE?EARLIER THIS YEAR, CRUM AND HISCROSS COUNTRY TEAMMATES WERESTRUCK BY A SPEEDING VEHICLE INA SCHOOL ZONE.HE WAS ONE OF THREE WHO LOSTTHEIR LIVES IN THAT TRAGICACCIDENT.CRUM JOINED THE ORGAN DONORREGISTRY JUST MONTHS BEFORE.VO=MENA FILE/PICTURE emailMENA, A STAR UNIVERSITY OFOKLAHOMA SOFTBALL PLAYER, DIEDIN A MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT.HER FAMILY LIVES IN CALIFORNIA,AND WILL BE ABLE TO SEE THELIFESHARE FLOAT IN PERSON.DESPITE THE PANDEMIC, LIFESHAREOKLAHOMA HAS RECEIVEECORDONATIOHEFFI think it goes bs.

.timn thcommunitys ito come t[874:39ot-luciit's an enormous fgoing to have a tomorrows has alot of tomorrows.ONE WAY TO BECOME AN ORGANDONOR IS TO CHECK THE BOX WHENYOU RENEW YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE,BUT YOU CAN ALSO EASILY DO ITONLINE THROUGH LIFESHARE OFOKLAHOMA.

