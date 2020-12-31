Here's What Kathy Jacobs Is Looking Forward To In The New Year

Kathy Jacobs is looking forward to the COVID-19 vaccine and making a resolution to love herself more in 2021.
Happy New Year!
Kathy Jacobs is looking forward to the COVID-19 vaccine and making a resolution to love herself more in 2021.
Happy New Year!
Pete Souza, American photojournalist and former Chief Official White House Photographer for U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Ronald..
Kathy Jacobs says it's important not to discount people because of their age or height. She should know — the petite 56-year-old..