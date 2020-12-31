One arrested for shooting into Columbus restaurant, two more suspects still sought

Columbus police identified the suspects they believe were involved in the shooting.

Arrested one person in connection with a christmas morning shooting but they are still looking for two more people these are the two men police are looking for jaylin hodges and tyrei johnson for their roles in the christmas morning shooting police arrested antwan roland last night.

They charged the 18 year old with felony shooting into a dwelling and aggravated assault.

A judge did not set his bond at this time.

Police said a payment for food at the drive thru at a mcdonald's on alabama street led to the shooting.

The shooting injured one employee who is expected to be okay if you know the whereabouts of the jaylin hodges and tyrei johnson call columbus police a oktibbeha