Rescued Hermit Crab Switches Shells

Occurred on November 9, 2020 / Haymarket, Virginia, USAInfo from Licensor: "I've rescued hermit crabs over the years and what a lot of people don't realize is that they're very delicate creatures that can live for up to 40 years.

Most people buy them at the pet store or beach and they live for a year and then die, but they need to have the proper habitat in order to survive.

Painted shells are terrible for hermit crabs, and once you provide them with the proper shells they will change immediately.

Here's just a cool video of one of my rescued crabs switching shells.

I would love to raise awareness about these cool guys!"