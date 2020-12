Pet Food Recalled After Dozens Of Dog Deaths

The FDA has issued a recall of Sportmix Pet Food.

The call comes after more than two dozen dogs have died after ingesting specific lots of Sportmix pet food.

The pet food contained potentially deadly levels of aflatoxin.

Aflatoxin is a a toxin produced by the Aspergillus flavus mold that at high levels can cause sickness and potentially death in pets.

Four lots of Sportmix dog food and two additional lots of Sportmix cat food had been recalled.