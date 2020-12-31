Just In Time For 2021, Here's An Even Better Way To Toast The New Year

As the global dumpster-fire known as 2020 shambles to an end, you may feel like toasting 2021 with a glass of champagne.

But according to Business Insider, there's a better glass to use than the classic champagne flute.

In a flute, the bubbles should rise from the bottom.

The problem is, the bubbles will move so quickly that you'll miss the flavors and aroma.

If you use the flatter, wider champagne coupe, the flavors and scent that arise with the bursting bubbles will just float away, too.

Your best bet?

Use a brandy glass!

Its wide bottom will slow the rate of bubbles, but the narrow top will trap the aroma and flavors.

Cheers!