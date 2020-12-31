Several parts in India welcome New Year 2021

The entire country is celebrating New Year 2021.

New Year celebrations underway in Kolkata.

People gathered in the Park street area to greet and welcome the New Year.

"This year has been a challenge.

We've come to live by a new culture of wearing masks.

We're distributing masks and prosecuting people who're not wearing them," said DC South Kolkata Police.

While, in Delhi people were seen following the night curfew.

Heavy police was deployed at multiple areas in the national capital.

On New Year 2021, devotees visited at Golden Temple to celebrate the occasion and also took blessing from the lord.