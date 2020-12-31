There's A Frightening Gene Mutation Going On In The Parasite That Causes Malaria

Malaria-causing parasites in Africa and southeast Asia are developing genetic mutations that pose grave health implications to the people there.

UPI reports researchers collected samples in countries battling the mosquito-borne illness.

They found genetic mutations that fuel resistance to a drug intended to prevent malaria in pregnant women and children are common.

The gene mutations are linked with resistance to the drug sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine.

The mutations were discovered in one-fourth of the samples collected in southeast Asia and one-third of those obtained in Africa.