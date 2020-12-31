Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, serious mental health issues on the rise in Indiana - here's how you can

Indiana resources launched this year are showing the serious mental health needs of Hoosiers amid the pandemic.

That's through the "be well website ..

And crisis helpline."

The website offers various resources.

They include self-screenings for mental health issues.

"25" thousand hoosiers have taken the assessment.

More than half have been younger than "25 years old" more than half of the total screenings this year showed a presence of moderate to severe of "depression, bi-polar disorder, or anxiety."

State health leaders say ..

These are the top three mental health issues related to suicide.

"loneliness or isolation" ..

"past trauma" ..

And "relationship problems" were th top reasons provided for these mental health issues.

The "indiana family and social services administration" says it shows a need to offer support ..

And prevent chrnoic issues from developing.

What this says to me..

Is that we have young people with new and serious mental health conditions.

I certainly have seen that in the pediatrics emergency department where i work..

And it breaks my heart.

To reach a counselor ..

You can call "2-1-1" in indiana.

You'll need to enter your zip code, and then follow the prompts for the "be well helpine."

There are also resources at "be well indiana